Sharon Elaine LaRue Maage
Sharon Elaine LaRue Maage (77), was born to parents John Roy Louis LaRue and Elaine Marie Koski in 1943 in Houghton, Michigan. While her father was in the service, worked and went to Chiropractic school, the family moved from Houghton, around the US and finally settled in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. In 1960, Sharon graduated from Lake Geneva High School. Sharon attended nursing school in Baltimore, and worked there until 1964, when she decided to see the world.
In Bergen, Norway she met her future husband, Arne Maage, who was working in the tourist information office. This serendipitous meeting led to a courtship through various western European countries and eventually back to Norway. They were married in 1965 in an 800-year-old church with traditional costumes and customs, and lived in Western Norway until 1968 while her husband finished his degrees and started working. There they had two daughters, Kristin Elaine Maage Areklett and Solvei Therese Maage Adams. In 1971 they moved to the US and settled in Central Wisconsin and later had their third daughter, Inger Lise Maage. All three graduated from UW Colleges, and inheriting the wanderlust of their parents, loved travelling.
Kristin and Inger went back to Norway to live, while Solvei remained in Wisconsin.They each had three children, and Sharon doted upon her nine grandchildren who were her pride, and joy. She was devoted to her entire family, and they to her. Sharon understood how fortunate she was to be granted to live with this family.
Sharon was full of life. She was a beautiful, loving romantic, who empathized with the less fortunate and could have strong opinions on any subject from politics to health food, and she did not miss an opportunity to express it! She had spunk, sass, and pizzazz! She loved any occasion to dress up, was an avid reader, in both English and Norwegian, loved gardening, shopping, people, and new cultures.
She generously gave of herself, while she continued to see the world with her husband, from the Far East to the Americas. She climbed Machu Picchu at the age of 76, and was preparing to explore the national parks of the Southern US when a massive stroke suddenly ended her life.
She is survived by her husband Arne, her daughters Kristin (Olav Erik), Solvei (Leslie Shane), Inger (Kenneth Paul) and her 9 grandchildren: Amund, Anna and Emma Maage Areklett, Eili, Espen and Cora Adams, and John Arne, Nina and Elsa Maage.
Sharon will be deeply missed by her family, her friends, and all who knew her.
A memorial service will be held at 12 pm on Friday, the 21st of February, at Door Creek Church Sprecher Road, in Madison.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020