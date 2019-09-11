|
Sharon (Howell) Groshek
Plover - Sharon (Howell) Groshek, age 58, passed away peacefully at Home with Friends in Plover on Wednesday morning September 4, 2019.
A wake followed by a church service for Sharon will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday September 14, 2019 at St. Mary of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Amherst. Rev. Dan Hackel will officiate. Friends and relatives will gather to share memories from 9:00 - 10:45 AM on Saturday at the church before Mass. In lieu of flowers a memorial in Sharon's name will be established at a later date. Shuda Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Sharon was born September 21, 1960 in Milwaukee, the daughter of Jerome and Dorothy (Sankey) Groshek. As a child she moved with her family to the Lake Thomas area. She graduated from Amherst High School in 1978. She began working as a CNA at the Stevens Point Convent, then continued on to be a stay at home mom, a home daycare owner, CCD coordinator, and finally a lunch lady at Plover Whiting elementary school. Sharon married Gary Howell in April of 1982, the couple later divorced. She loved the summer season and enjoyed anything that let her enjoy the outdoors, especially gardening.
Sharon is survived by her two children: Ryan (Alyse) Howell, DeBary, FL; Sara (Nick) Fulcer, Rosholt. Two grandchildren and one on the way. Nine siblings: Daniel (Kathy Dorchorst) Groshek, Stevens Point; Bruce (Sandy) Groshek, Amherst; Cindy (Steve) Cottrill, Amherst; Howard (Kirsten Hoffenberger) Groshek, Stevens Point; Lori Christian, Waupaca; Amy Groshek (Jay Graetz), Neenah; Peggy Groshek, Amherst Jct; Todd (Tammy) Groshek, Amherst; Rick Groshek (Jera Schneider) Stevens Point and sister-in-law; Kathy Groshek. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Lewis.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Sept. 11, 2019