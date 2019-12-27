|
|
Sharon L. Krutza
Stevens Point - Sharon L. Krutza
Age 76 of Stevens Point died early Friday morning December 27, 2019 at her home. Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday December 31, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Family and friends may call from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. on Monday at the Pisarski Funeral Home of Stevens Point, and from 9:30 A.M. Tuesday morning at Holy Spirit Parish until the time for mass. There will be a combined Parish and Rosary Society Rosary Prayed at 6:30 P.M. Monday evening at the funeral home. A complete obituary will appear in Monday's Journal.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019