Sharon L. Tibbs
Stevens Point - Sharon L. Tibbs, age 86, was called home by our heavenly Father on April 10, 2019.
She was born to Henry H. and Reva A. (Osborn) Peters on April 30, 1932 in Danville, IL, the oldest of 3 children. After graduating from Amundsen High in Chicago IL in 1950, Sharon went on to work in the mail room taking the train in to work daily which she loved.
On June 1, 1957 Sharon Tibbs married Cpl. Benjamin L Tibbs. They were blessed with 3 daughters during their 13 year marriage. They were divorced in 1970.
Sharon worked at Gearmaster in McHenry, IL doing production work before moving to the Stevens Point area where she worked at Community Industries and, later, housekeeping for Friendship Manor. She retired in 1994 and started volunteering at local Meal Sites with her good friend Bonita Niemuth as long as she was physically able.
Sharon, who generally was always cheerful, enjoyed life to her fullest by taking bus tours and sharing the many pictures she would take of her travels and her family. She also enjoyed stamping, parties, scrap booking and having her pictures developed so she could share them. Playing cards and other games with both family and friends was also a favorite pastime. Sharon, know and valued by a lot of people, was a member of Community Friends and Community Partners where she was known as #1 and Sharon Flugaur (her Community Partner) was known as #2.
Sharon is survived by her sister, Karen Peters (Wanda Lee); her three children, Deborah Tibbs, Julie (Arliss) Sorenson and Nancy (John) Button; as well as six grandchildren, Brian Sorenson, Andrew Sorenson, Michelle (Craig) Boonstra, Amy Sorenson, Sean (Cheyenna) Sorenson and Rebecca (Andrew) Paugels; and two great grandchildren, Judah Sorenson and Ezekiel Sorenson due May 4th.
She was proceeded in death by her parents; her brother, Henry; and numerous aunts, Uncles and cousins.
Her family would like to thank Dr Wirtz, the Lodge, St Michaels, and everyone who helped with her care.
A time of visitation and sharing of memories will be held from 10:00 am to 11:30 am on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Boston Funeral Home, Stevens Point, WI. A 11:30 a.m. Life Celebration Service will follow the visitation; with Julie Sorenson presiding.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Apr. 16, 2019