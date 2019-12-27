|
|
Sharon Lee Krutza
Stevens Point - Sharon L. Krutza
Of Stevens Point died early Friday morning, December 27, 2019 at her home while under the care of Ministry Home Care Hospice, and with her loving husband Greg at her side.
Age 76 Sharon was born November 24, 1943 in Oshkosh, WI. She was the daughter of the late Donald and Leona (Leiskau) Weyenberg. She attended Woodville grade school, and graduated from P.J. Jacob High School. Her marriage Gregory S. Krutza took place on June 30, 1962 at St. Peters Catholic Church. After their marriage the couple settled in Stevens Point. Together, Greg and Sharon owned and operated G & S Woodworking in Stevens Point since 1976, where Sharon was the secretary and accountant for the business.
Since her retirement Sharon enjoyed crocheting, shopping and attending church picnics. Her favorite time was being able to spend time with her children and grandkids. She was a member of the St. Stanislaus Rosary Society for many years, and the Lady of Fatima Society.
Survivors include her husband, Greg and their four children; David (Susie) Krutza of Stevens Point, Mike (Bonnie) Krutza of Plover, Tom (Tammie) Krutza of Stevens Point and Ann (Scott) Liegl of Weston, and her four grandchildren Jenny (Shawn) Flynn, Aliyah Worzalla, Trevor Hintz and Tatum Krutza. Great Grandchildren; Ryan Kressin and Nora Hintz.
Further survived by one Brother, Donald Weyenberg, Oshkosh, one sister Diane Klemett of Michigan, and two half-sisters Molly (Del) Jerome of Fond Du Lac, and Renee Jordan of Missouri. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, a granddaughter Ashley Kressin, a foster parent Lil Dallman, one brother Vernon Weyenberg, and a half-sister Barbara Miller of Kewanee.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Rev. Steven Brice officiating. Burial will follow in the Guardian Angel Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Monday at the Pisarski Funeral Home, 703 Second St, in Stevens Point and from 9:30 A.M. Tuesday morning at Holy Spirit Parish until the time of mass. There will be a combined Rosary Society and Parish Rosary prayed at 6:30 P.M. Monday evening. The Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Sharon's family would like to extend a heartfelt "thank you" to Ministry Home Care Hospice for their loving care and guidance shown to us while mom was under your care.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Dec. 27 to Dec. 30, 2019