Sharon Neas Rolstad



1939-2020



Sharon Neas Rolstad passed away peacefully while in hospice care at the home of her daughter Lisa Batchelor in the presence of her son David, grandson Davis and daughter Lisa on October 26th.



Shari, as she was known to close friends and family, was born in New Salem North Dakota and raised in Chetek Wisconsin. She enjoyed many lake activities including putting on water ski shows, often waving from the top of the pyramid. She graduated from Luther College with a degree in Business Education. She put this degree to work as substitute teacher at Ripon College. She supported her husband Jerry in first attaining his college degree and then as office manager at his State Farm insurance agency. She more recently worked at the Stevens Point Housing Authority, where she became very close to many of the residents of the High-Rise Manor.



Sharon was an avid reader, her home was filled with Pulitzer and Booker prize winners as well as books about painting, birds, gardening, religion and science. She played bridge several times per week with her many friends. She was a talented painter and loved to attend art shows. She loved to travel to northern Wisconsin and more exotic places when the opportunity arose. She enjoyed classical and jazz music, dancing, golf and bowling. She is fondly remembered as being a great listener and confidant, as always willing to try something new, and having a great sense of humor.



Sharon loved spending time with her grandchildren. She could never get enough kisses and hugs. She loved to play card games and put together puzzles with them. There was a lot of good- natured teasing about how slowly grandma would eat- meals would end with a round of applause from her grandsons. They will always remember her waving until they were no longer in sight, a heartfelt farewell and can't wait to see you again.



Shari is preceded in death by her parents August and Selma Neas, infant sister Vangie Ruth, brother Irlan Neas, sister Viane Popko and sister Darlene Overby. She is survived by her sister Betty (Dick) Reilly, daughter Pamela Rolstad (Jason Stoviak), daughter Lisa (Kester)Batchelor, son David (Carrie) Rolstad grandchildren Davis, Avery and Finley Rolstad, Charlie Batchelor and Tye Stoviak as well as many nieces and nephews.



She will be dearly missed.









