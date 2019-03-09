Sherry Woytasik



Stevens Point - Sherry L. Woytasik, age 61, of Stevens Point, died Wednesday morning, March 6, 2019 at her home. She was born on August 2, 1957 in Neillsville, a daughter of the late Chester and LaDonna (Lightfoot) Diercks.



Sherry attended Neillsville Schools and attended and graduated from SPASH in 1975. Her marriage to Ronald Woytasik took place on March 15, 1975 in Junction City. The couple later divorced.



Sherry was currently working at Culver's Restaurant. She was a member of Good Shepard Lutheran Church, the Moose Lodge and her "Coffee Club". She enjoyed being around people, visiting with friends and customers, but her favorite pastime was being with her family and especially her grandchildren.



She is survived by; her three children, Rob (Melissa) Woytasik of Ellis, Amanda (Andy) Fritsche of Stevens Point and Jamie (Kimberly) Woytasik of Stuarts Draft, VA; four grandchildren, Daniel, Molly, Sofia and Eleanor; two sisters, Cindy (LaVern) Masanz of Marshfield and Terry Reich of Las Vegas; one brother, Craig Diercks of Neillsville; and numerous other relatives and friends.



Sherry was preceded in death by her parents.



Funeral Services will be at Good Shepard Lutheran Church, 2000 Roosevelt Drive, Plover, Wisconsin 54467 at 11:00AM on Monday, March 11, 2019 with Pastor Ben Sheets presiding. Family and friends are invited to a visitation at the church, on Monday, from 10:00AM until the time of the service.



The Pisarski Community Funeral Home is Honored to be serving the Woytasik family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com Published in Stevens Point Journal on Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary