Shirley A. Ashenberg



Plover - Shirley Ann (Bohmann) Ashenberg, age 71 of Plover, was welcomed to her heavenly home on April 8, 2019, after a long struggle and standoff with unrelenting cancer challenges. She was an inspiration to all she came in contact with during her ongoing surgeries and infusions.



Shirley was born in Milwaukee, WI on May 1, 1947, the daughter of (Lawrence and Anna Bohmann). She married Wayne Ashenberg on January 17, 1970 at St. Vincent de Paul in Wisconsin Rapids. Prior to and for some time after her marriage, she worked at Woolco in Wisconsin Rapids and in the accounting department of the Port Edwards paper mill.



She enjoyed her family and especially the years they had together living on the Wisconsin River in Plover. Her top priorities were her two sons and their sporting activities, along with being the strong support behind her husband's career and music activities. Her sons both water skied, played baseball and hockey. Many weekends were spent on the road traveling to games and sitting on hard and cold bleachers to 'cheer on' their teams. She was a frequent attendee at her husband's music gigs and became a treasured friend to many of her husband's band followers.



She enjoyed gardening with no fear of planting, weeding, and all the other maintenance associated with beautiful flowers. She developed multiple barriers and sprays to protect her flowers. While not always pleasant smelling for the neighbors, they were effective to keep the wild critters at bay.



She also enjoyed traveling with her family and good friends. She had a unique interest in visiting all the local cathedrals while her husband and his counterpart enjoyed the local pubs. Traveling with her family, children and grandchildren, was always the highlight in building her memories.



Survivors include her husband; two sons, Shawn (Kim) Ashenberg, Pewaukee, WI and Chad (Laura) Ashenberg, Clive, IA; four grandchildren: Tyler, Abigail, Ava and Eli. She was proceeded in death by her parents (Lawrence and Anna) and brother (Stanley Bohmann). Surviving sisters are Sally Bohmann and Sylvia (Ron) Epprecht and sister-in-law Linda Bohmann.



A funeral service will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 at the Shuda Plover Family funeral Home (2400 Plover Rd., Plover. WI). Family and friends can gather from 9:00 - 11:00 AM with a memorial service immediately following at 11:00 AM.



The Ashenberg family would like to thank all of their family and friends for their support, love and prayers throughout all of her medical treatments. We ask you to keep her memory alive by honoring the things she believed in most - thank God for your blessings, spend time with your family and friends and do a random act of kindness every day.



In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Marshfield Clinic Cancer Research, Attn: MCHS Foundation, 1000 N Oak Ave, Marshfield, WI 54449.



Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com Published in Stevens Point Journal on Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary