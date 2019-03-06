|
Shirley A. De Lange
Rosholt - Shirley A. De Lange age 72 of Rosholt, passed away at her home on March 2, 2019.
Private family services for Shirley will be held. Shuda Funeral Services of Portage County are assisting the family.
Shirley was born July 24, 1946 in Milwaukee, the daughter of Stanley and Eve Bemowski. She married Joel De Lange on May 16, 1964 at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Milwaukee. The couple settled in Milwaukee until moving to Rosholt in 1969. She was a huge fan of N.A.S.C.A.R., enjoyed cooking, crossword puzzles, and feeding deer at her home.
Shirley is survived by her children: Two sons: John (Linda) De Lange, Stevens Point and Keith De Lange, Wausau. One daughter: Judith De Lange, Stevens Point. One sister: Kathy Brazgale, Milwaukee. Six grandchildren: Peggy, Heather, Leah, Kelly, Jimmy, Danielle. Nine great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Joel in 2011.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Mar. 6, 2019