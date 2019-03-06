Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Lange
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley A. De Lange


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Shirley A. De Lange Obituary
Shirley A. De Lange

Rosholt - Shirley A. De Lange age 72 of Rosholt, passed away at her home on March 2, 2019.

Private family services for Shirley will be held. Shuda Funeral Services of Portage County are assisting the family.

Shirley was born July 24, 1946 in Milwaukee, the daughter of Stanley and Eve Bemowski. She married Joel De Lange on May 16, 1964 at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Milwaukee. The couple settled in Milwaukee until moving to Rosholt in 1969. She was a huge fan of N.A.S.C.A.R., enjoyed cooking, crossword puzzles, and feeding deer at her home.

Shirley is survived by her children: Two sons: John (Linda) De Lange, Stevens Point and Keith De Lange, Wausau. One daughter: Judith De Lange, Stevens Point. One sister: Kathy Brazgale, Milwaukee. Six grandchildren: Peggy, Heather, Leah, Kelly, Jimmy, Danielle. Nine great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Joel in 2011.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.