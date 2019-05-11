Shirley A. Schmidt



Stevens Point - Shirley A. Schmidt, age 86 of Stevens Point, passed away peacefully Monday May 6, 2019 at Brookdale Living Center.



A Mass of Christian Burial for Shirley will be held on Monday May 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Bronsilava Catholic Church. Rev. Edward Shuttleworth will officiate. Friends and family will gather to share memories from 10:00 AM Monday until the time of services at the church.



Shirley was born July 3, 1932 in Stevens Point, the daughter of Clements and Ethel (Paukert) Kubisiak. She graduated from PJ Jacobs High school in 1950, and attended UWSP.



Shirley married Wyman Schmidt on August 8, 1953 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church. The couple settled in Stevens Point and raised their family. Shirley was an accomplished artist, enjoyed music, writing, curling, and horseback riding. She loved dogs and animals, but most of all loved her family and the time they spent together especially at the family cabin.



She is survived by her husband Wyman, Stevens Point. Their three children: Bill (Anya) Schmidt, Houston, TX; Brad Schmidt, Rochester, MN; Deidre (Michael) Schmidt-Brady, Amherst. Five grandchildren: Garrett, Cameron, Rebecca, Morgan, and Alexey. Three great grandchildren: Samantha, Mason, and Taylor. Her brother: Harold (Kathy) Kubisiak, Whitehall.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her Aunt Mae Paukert, her brother Ron Kubisiak and her daughter-in-law Michele.



Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com