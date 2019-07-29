|
|
Shirley A. Strike
Plover - Shirley Ann (Meshak) Strike, age 81 of Plover, passed away on July 26, 2019, at Home With Friends Assisted Living Center, in Plover after a lengthy battle with cancer.
Shirley was born September 6, 1937 in Stevens Point; daughter of Frank and Johanna (Kranski) Meshak. Shirley attended schools in Stevens Point and graduated from Maria High School in 1955.
On May 19, 1960, she married Robert Strike at St. Stanislaus Church, in Stevens Point, they resided in Plover until the time of their deaths.
Shirley was a faithful member of St. Bronislava's Catholic Church in Plover. She enjoyed going to the casino, knitting, crocheting, fishing, reading, and working in her flower gardens. Shirley also enjoyed spending time at her cottage in the Town of New Hope with her children and grandchildren.
Survivors include her daughters Laurie (Dave) Warner, Stevens Point, Amy (David) Gaustad, DeForest, son, Christopher Strike, Baraboo; son-in-law, Mark Shopinski, Wausau; her ten grandchildren, Nick, Sarah, Alec, Anna, Rylee, Benjamin, Samantha, Lindsey, Kate and Grace. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, four sister-in-laws, and dear friends.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband Robert in 2017; daughter, Michele Strike-Shopinski, her parents, Frank and Johanna Meshak, her sisters Margaret Meshak and Rita Meshak; her brothers: John, Leonard, Ralph, Frank, and Joseph Meshak, as well as a brother-in-law and 2 sisters-in-law.
A memorial service will be held at Noon on Wednesday August 7, 2019 at Shuda Funeral Home in Stevens Point. Deacon Vern Linzmeier will officiate. Friends and relatives will gather to share memories from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home. Shirley will be laid to rest along side of Robert in Guardian Angel Cemetery, Stevens Point.
Shirley's family would like to express their thanks for all the care she received at Home With Friends Assisted Living Center in Plover as well the services provided by the Portage County Hospice Program.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from July 29 to Aug. 5, 2019