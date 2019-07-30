|
Shirley G. Ashbeck
Milladore - Shirley G. Ashbeck, 79, Wisconsin Rapids, formerly of Milladore, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, August 6, 2019 at St. Kilian's Catholic Church, Blenker, with Rev. Murali Anand Rayappan officiating. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery with James Fruin, David Fruin, Mark Fruin, Greg Ashbeck, Colin Kobishop, and Gene Fiest serving as pallbearers. A visitation will take place on Sunday from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Martens / Rembs Funeral Home, Junction City and on Monday from 10:00 am until service time at St. Kilian's Church. A rosary service will be held at 6:00 pm on Sunday at the funeral home.
Shirley was born on September 23, 1939 in Stevens Point to Leon and Magedaline "Maggie" (Kuczkowski) Ostrowski. She attended PJ Jacobs High School in Stevens Point and graduated in 1959 with perfect attendance. When she was younger, she loved dancing, which is how she met her future husband.
She married Leonard T. Ashbeck, Jr. on June 5, 1965 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Polonia. He passed away on April 13, 2016.
Shirley was a member of St. Kilian's Catholic Church. She enjoyed going for walks, gardening, watching birds, needlepoint, collecting statues and watching the Brewers. She also loved seeing her grandkids during their visits at Edenbrook and Bethel.
She is survived by her a son, Thomas (Angela) Ashbeck and grandson Oliver of Milladore, a daughter, Marie (Paul) Johannes of Marshfield and grandsons Job and Judah. She is further survived by her brother, Joseph (Karen) Ostrowski, sisters, Mary Ann Kobishop, Lorraine (Pat) Pflugardt, sisters-in-law, Janet Fruin, Dolores (Eddy) Lang, Mary Ann Ashbeck, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leon and Maggie, husband, Leonard Jr., brothers, Robert Ostrowski, Donald Ostrowski, Diane Jacobs, sister, Theresa Fiest, brother-in-law, Paul Ashbeck, nephew, Brian Fruin, niece, Theresa Coates, and great-nephew, Joey Ostrowski.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Marshfield Medical Center for their excellent care.
Shirley will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends.
Condolences may be sent online at www.rembsfh.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from July 30 to July 31, 2019