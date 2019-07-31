|
|
Shirley G. Ashbeck
Milladore - Shirley G. Ashbeck, 79, Wisconsin Rapids, formerly of Milladore, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, August 5, 2019 at St. Kilian's Catholic Church, Blenker, with Rev. Murali Anand Rayappan officiating. A visitation will take place on Sunday from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Martens / Rembs Funeral Home, Junction City and on Monday from 10:00 am until service time at St. Kilian's Church. A rosary service will be held at 6:00 pm on Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019