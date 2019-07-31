Services
Martens - Rembs Funeral Home
124 Main Street
Junction City, WI 54443
(715) 457-2400
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
6:00 PM
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Kilian's Catholic Church
Blenker, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Kilian's Catholic Church
Blenker, WI
View Map
Shirley G. Ashbeck


1939 - 2019
Shirley G. Ashbeck Obituary
Shirley G. Ashbeck

Milladore - Shirley G. Ashbeck, 79, Wisconsin Rapids, formerly of Milladore, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, August 5, 2019 at St. Kilian's Catholic Church, Blenker, with Rev. Murali Anand Rayappan officiating. A visitation will take place on Sunday from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Martens / Rembs Funeral Home, Junction City and on Monday from 10:00 am until service time at St. Kilian's Church. A rosary service will be held at 6:00 pm on Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019
