Shirley Hojnacki 92, of Plover, passed away Saturday morning December 21, 2019 at Stevens Point Health Services (River Pines) under the care of Heartland Hospice.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Shirley will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday at St. Bronislava Catholic Church in Plover, with the Rev. Edward Shuttleworth officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Friends and relatives will gather to share memories from 9:30 until the time of services Friday at the church. Shuda Funeral Services of Plover and Stevens Point are assisting the family.
Shirley was born September 13, 1927 in Milwaukee, the daughter of the Robert and Mildred (Marquard) Schmitz. She was married to Raymond Hojnacki on October 2, 1948, in Milwaukee.
In 1949 the couple moved to Plover where he worked for the Green Bay & Western Railroad. She was a devoted mother, was a member of the St. Bronislava Rosary Society, donated to the St. Judes Children Fund, enjoyed crocheting, cooking, and baking. Most of all she loved spending time with family and spoiling her grandchildren.
Survivors include: two daughters, Sharon (Conrad) Lasecki, Terre Haute, Ind., and Lori (Daniel) Garcia, Plover; one son, Raymond Jr. (Lori), Plover; seven grandchildren: Marty, Jamie (Terra), Wendi Lasecki, Mandi (Brian) Marrs, Terre Haute, IN, Jackie (Matt) Hunger, Amherst Jct; Garrett (Andrea) Wisconsin Rapids; and Brittany (Nathan) Henfer, Amherst. Thirteen great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ray in 2006, two sisters, two brothers and one granddaughter: Sarah.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019