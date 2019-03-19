Services
Jungers-Holly Funeral Home
262 S Main St
Amherst, WI 54406
(715) 824-3221
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Nelsonville Lutheran Church
3061 Oak Street
Nelsonville, WI
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Nelsonville Lutheran Church
3061 Oak Street
Nelsonville, WI
Shirley M. Gormley


1930 - 2019
Shirley M. Gormley Obituary
Shirley M. Gormley

Amherst - Shirley M. Gormley, age 89, of Amherst, WI, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Atrium Post Acute Care in Stevens Point, WI. She was born January 27, 1930 in Wittenberg, WI; daughter of Albert and Eunice (Johnson) Olsen. In her early years, Shirley worked as a machinist for two different companies, but most notably she was a devoted mother and grandmother to her family. Her first marriage was to Arthur Schaar on October 1, 1949 and they later divorced. On September 21, 1974, Shirley married Phillip Gormley in Genoa, IL and together they shared 37 years of marriage before his passing on January 9, 2012. She enjoyed fishing, skiing, rosemaling, and traveling with Phil through the years. Shirley will be dearly missed by all of her loving family and friends.

Shirley is survived by her daughter, Sandy (Con) Deering of Vernon Hills, IL; a son-in-law, Albert Ryczek of Amherst, WI; two grandchildren, Ryan (Marcy) Peterson of Amherst, WI and Megan (fiancé, Jonny) Deering of Vernon Hills, IL; a great-grandson, Westin Deering of Vernon Hills, IL; two sisters, Phyllis Shatters of Amherst, WI and Jane Wahl of Amherst, WI; one brother, Dick (Ruthie) Olsen of Wittenberg, WI; a step-daughter, Tammy (Sam) Cavarretta and their two sons, Zach and Nicholas, of Carbondale, IL; and a sister-in-law, Jean Merritt of AZ. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Eunice Olsen; her first husband, Arthur Schaar; her second husband, Phillip Gormley; a daughter, Carol Ryczek; a son-in-law, Tom Peterson; and two brothers-in-law, Donald Shatters and Richard Wahl.

A Memorial Service will be on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Nelsonville Lutheran Church in Nelsonville, WI. Reverend Dwight Anderson will officiate. A visitation will be held on Thursday morning from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at the church. Burial will take place at a later date at Nelsonville Lutheran Cemetery in the Town of New Hope, WI. The Jungers-Holly Funeral Home of Amherst is assisting the family with arrangements.

A special thank you to the staff at Atrium Post Acute Care in Stevens Point and to the many friends and family that visited Shirley through the years. The special care she received will never be forgotten.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Mar. 19, 2019
