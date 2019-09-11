|
Shirley M. Schulist
Shantytown - Shirley M. Schulist, age 72 of Shantytown, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Froedtert Medical Center in Milwaukee.
A Celebration of Life Service for Shirley will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the Shuda Funeral Chapel, 3200 Stanley St., in Stevens Point. Friends and family will gather to share memories from 4-6 p.m. Friday, September 13th, 2019, at Shuda's, and again on Saturday from 12-3 p.m. at the funeral chapel.
Shirley was born in Milwaukee on Christmas Day in 1946, the daughter of Edward and Tessie (Richter) Lemanczyk. She lived with her parents and brother in Milwaukee's Lower Eastside until her mother passed when she was seven, and her father when she was 9. She was then raised in the Rosholt area by her adoptive parents, her uncle and aunt, Hubert and Bridget Betker after her Mother passed.
She graduated from Rosholt High School in 1965.
Shirley married Raymond Schulist on September 10, 1966, at St Adalbert Catholic Church in Rosholt. The couple settled on Wadley Lake in Shantytown in 1971.
After high school, she began working at Sentry Insurance, until 1980 when they had their daughter Lynn. She returned to Sentry in 1989 and continued there until her retirement in 2003.
Over the years, Shirley served as a Brownie leader, PTO president, and president of the St. Ladislaus Rosary Society. She loved to cook and bake for her family and friends, and everyone loved her cooking. She also enjoyed keeping her yard and many flower beds in pristine shape. Shirley had a knack for creating beautiful silk and dried flower arrangements and hosted craft shows in her home to sell her grapevine wreaths and various floral creations. Decorating for various holidays was something she very much enjoyed with Christmas being her favorite. She enjoyed traveling throughout her retirement with family and friends, with Branson being her favorite destination. Most of all, she loved following her grandson, Kaleb, to all of his sporting events.
Shirley is survived by her husband Raymond, Shantytown, and their daughter Lynn Schulist (Dan), of Stevens Point; her grandson, Kaleb Schulist; her brother James (Linda) Lemanczyk, Rosholt; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her adoptive parents.
The family would like to thank Nancy Dulak, Darrell and Corrine Dulak, and Jim and Linda Lemanczyk for all of their help and support during this time. Also, the doctors and staff at Froedtert Medical Center in Milwaukee and St Joseph's Hospital in Marshfield for the excellent care and support provided to Shirley and her family.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Sept. 11, 2019