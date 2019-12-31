|
|
Shirley Mae Higgins
Shirley Mae Higgins, 85, passed away peacefully at the Whispering Pines Lodge, surrounded by her family on Saturday, December 28th, 2019. She was born July 2nd, 1934 in Minnesota to Morgan and Mary (Stevens) Copeland. She married Kenneth Higgins in 1954 and their love was unconditional. She enjoyed cooking and baking for her family. She loved attending every baseball game her family was involved in. She worked at the Holiday Inn for many years. Her love and smiles will be missed by all who knew her.
Survivors include her five children, Donna (Doug McCanna), Larry, Ronald (Yvonne), Mary (Ed Mullins) and Raymond Higgins (Robin Woyak). She was preceded in death by everyone except one sister, Lucille. She had 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, monetary gifts will be donated to the Humane Society of Portage County and the Meehan Community Church, in which she attended her whole life.
A celebration of life will be held at Shooters Restaurant on Saturday, January 4th, 2020 at 12 noon. A luncheon will be served.
The family would also like to thank the staff at the Whispering Pines Lodge for the loving care over the years. Family would also like to thank Hospice for their care.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020