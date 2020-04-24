|
Shirley R. Hackler
Stevens Point - Shirley Rae Hackler, age 84, of Stevens Point, WI died peacefully on April 23, 2020.
Shirley was born to the late Floyd and Alice (Wagner) Dawley on February 28, 1936 in Stevens Point, WI. She was baptized on April 6, 1947. Shirley grew up in the area, attended the local grade schools, and graduated from PJ Jacobs High School in May of 1954. In addition to her high school education, Shirley took classes in accounting, bookkeeping and computer programs.
Shirley married Ronald Dean Hackler in 1954 in Stevens Point, WI. They later divorced.
In her earlier years, Shirley worked at Moeshlers Clothing Store until transitioning to the Hotel Whiting. There she worked as a bookkeeper, an accountant, and as an assistant manager. In the late 1970's, she began working in the financial department of UWSP and worked there until retirement.
Shirley will be remembered for the love she shared with her family. She loved to host family gatherings, being involved with her grandchildren and helping them whenever possible. In her spare time, she enjoyed attending musicals and plays, and listening to the Barber Shoppers. Shirley also enjoyed camping and relished the serenity nature had to offer. She was a faithful companion to her many dogs and was an avid walker.
Survivors include her daughter, Laura (Daniel) Bohm of Friendship, WI; grandchildren, Adam Parrott of Silverdale, WA, Samuel (Nicole) Parrott of Vesper, WI, Julia (Brent) Peterson of Stevens Point, WI, Tori (Jeremiah) Peterson of Vesper, WI, and Brittney (Tony) Vollert of Arpen, WI; great grandchildren, Zakkary, Piper, Natalie, Noah, Nicholas, Abigale, and Scarlet; and extend family members.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Lona Mae; brother, Duane A. Dawley; and sister-in-law, Rose Dawley.
A Private Family Service will be held. Interment will be in Forest Cemetery.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 27, 2020