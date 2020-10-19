1/1
Solveig I. "Sally" Damrau
1935 - 2020
Solveig "Sally" I. Damrau

Waupaca - Solveig "Sally" I. Damrau, age 84, of Waupaca, WI, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Bethany Home in Waupaca, WI. She was born October 20, 1935 in Winona, MN; daughter of Hubert and Clara (Smerud) Werner. On October 26, 1957, Sally married James W. Damrau, Sr. in Stevens Point, WI and together they shared 52 years of marriage before his passing on December 23, 2009.

A dedicated member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Sally was actively involved in many aspects of the church, those including bible study groups and the Sunday School program. She also enjoyed gardening and was a member of the Garden Club in Waupaca. Sally loved to read, go for walks, polka dance, and to go out for dinner every Friday night with her husband, Jim. She enjoyed a very social life with her many friends and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Sally will be dearly missed by all of her loving family and many friends.

Sally is survived by her three children, Julie (Dave) Thiele of Plover, WI, Lisa Nielsen of Waupaca, WI, and James (Jane) Damrau, Jr. of Amherst, WI; grandchildren, Kellie Thiele of Plover, WI, Nicole (Chris) Reckrey of Waupaca, WI, Christian (Danielle) Nielsen, IV of Kaukauna, WI, Bradley Nielsen of Manawa, WI, Ryan (girlfriend, Kirsten Wideman) Damrau of Waupaca, WI, Megan Damrau of Appleton, WI, Jennifer (Aaron) Zurawski of Stevens Point, WI, and Jared (Casey) Dombrowski of Iola, WI; great-grandchildren, Payton & CJ Nielsen and Aiden & Addison Zurawski; and also by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Hubert and Clara Werner; her husband, James W. Damrau, Sr.; a son-in-law, Dave Thiele; one sister, Jacqueline (David) Opgrand; and a brother, Clayton Werner.

An online service will be live-streamed from Trinity Lutheran Church on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 10:00 AM. You can view the private family memorial service at https://youtu.be/WDGPmQVSrKY or the provided link at www.hollyfuneralhome.com in Sally's obituary. Reverend Andy Behrendt will officiate. Burial will take place at Greenwood Cemetery in Amherst following the private family memorial service on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to Trinity Lutheran Church of Waupaca. The Holly Funeral Home of Waupaca is assisting the family with arrangements.






Published in Stevens Point Journal from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Holly and Sons Funeral Home
526 South Main Street
Waupaca, WI 54981
(715) 258-4020
