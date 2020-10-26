Sr. Irmina Bula
Stevens Point - Sister Irmina Bula, 94, entered eternal life on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, surrounded by the prayers of her Sisters in Community. She was born Jan. 12, 1926 to John and Angeline Bula in Antigo, WI. She received her early education in Antigo continuing it at St. Joseph Academy in Stevens Point, Wi.
Sister Irmina entered the Sisters of St Joseph of the Third Order of St. Francis at St. Joseph Convent as a novice in 1941, made first vows in 1943 and final vows in 1948. Her initial ministry took her to St. Adalbert's and Blessed Sacrament schools in Milwaukee, WI. where she taught the little ones. In 1959 she went to Rochester, MN to receive dietary training. She then served as a dietician at St. Joseph Home and Hospital, River Falls, WI; Divine Infant Hospital, Wakefield MI; Holy Family Hospital and Park Lawn Home, Manitowoc, Wi.
In 1972, together with Sister Edmund Antoniewicz, knowing a great love for children, they entered the foster care program in Manitowoc County while continuing their full-time ministries. This led them to found in 1983 Sister's Treatment Home in Two Rivers, WI. Here they served for 30 plus years the severely physically and mentally challenged young beginning with infants. They became guardians of two of the guests when they reached adulthood. They had Melinda and Mary Jo from their birth until they were received home to their God. Both are buried among the Sisters at St. Joseph Convent in Stevens Point, WI.
Sister Irmina along with Sister Edmund were recognized for their work among person mentally and physically challenged. They received awards from Manitowoc County Department of Social Services and the National Franciscan Federation.
In 2011 Sister Irmina retired to St. Joseph Convent in Stevens Point bringing with her Mary Jo who lived the rest of her days among the Sisters. Retirement did not mean being idle. Sister Irmina could be found helping in the laundry, visiting the sick and involved in her ministry of prayer. She spent her last years at Wellington Home, Wisconsin Rapids where she continued to minister to staff and those around her.
A private Funeral Service was celebrated Monday, October 26, 2020, at the Pisarski Funeral home in Stevens Point, WI. with burial following at St Joseph Convent Cemetery.
