Sr. Joanne Skalski
Stevens Point - Sister Joanne Skalski, age 86, a Sister of St. Joseph of the Third Order of St. Francis for 67 years, died June 18, 2020 at Marymount Place, Garfield Heights, Ohio. Sister Joanne was born May 9, 1934 in Stevens Point, Wisconsin to the late Stanley and Johanna (Borchardt) Skalski.
She attended local schools in Stevens Point, Wisconsin. On August 10, 1953 Sister Joanne was received into the novitiate of the Sisters of St. Joseph of the Third Order of St. Francis in Stevens Point. She professed her final vows on August 11, 1960.
Sister Joanne earned a BA Degree in Education from Alverno College in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She earned at MA Degree in Administration at Marquette University. In later years she earned a paralegal certificate from Roosevelt University, Chicago, Illinois. Joanne's teaching
Ministry included Parish schools, High Schools and Colleges in Wisconsin and Illinois from 1955 through 1981. In 1981 she shifted to secretarial/administrative assistant work at New Orleans Diocesan Office and DePaul University in Chicago. In 1999, Sister Joanne moved back to Stevens Point to live at the St. Joseph Motherhouse and worked as the Archives Assistant until her retirement in 2015. In 2019, Sister Joanne moved to Marymount Place in Garfield Heights, Ohio for health care.
Sister Joanne is survived by nieces Mary Lamay and Mary Kirsling of Stevens Point, Wisconsin. Sue Ann Skalski of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin and the Sisters of St. Joseph of the Third Order of St. Francis.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Johanna Skalski, sisters; Gloria Lundgren and Ramona Kirshling and a brother Al Skalski.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday July 21, 2020 at the Pisarski Funeral Home in Stevens Point. For online condolences and viewing of the service please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com