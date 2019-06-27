Sr. Mary Edmund Antoniewicz



Stevens Point - Sister Mary Edmund Antoniewicz, 94, a Sister of St. Joseph of the Third Order of St. Francis for 62 years, diedTuesday, June 25, 2019 at Wellington Place in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin.



Visitation at St. Joseph Motherhouse Chapel, 1300 Maria Drive, Stevens Point, will begin with a prayer service Friday, June 28, at 9:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Todd Mlsna officiating.Burial will follow in the convent cemetery.



The former Harriet Antoniewicz was born October 22, 1924 in Milwaukee.She was the fourth of six children of Bernard and Blanche (Wirchanowicz)Antoniewicz, Polish immigrants.



Sister Edmund was received into the novitiate of the Sisters of St. Joseph of the Third Order of St. Francis on August 10, 1957, and professed her final vows on August 10, 1964.



Upon completing training as a medical records librarian at Marymount Hospital, Garfield Heights, Ohio, Sister Edmund managed the medical records department for 13 years at St. Joseph Home and Hospital, River Falls, WI, Divine Infant Hospital, Wakefield, MI, and Holy Family Hospital in Manitowoc , WI.



In 1971 Sister Edmund and Sister Irmina Bula achieved the fulfillment of their mutual dream of providing foster care for handicapped children.At first they managed a group treatment home in Manitowoc for the Manitowoc County Department of Social Services.In 1984 with the support of their religious community and the Manitowoc County Social Services, they founded the not for profit Sisters Treatment Home in Two Rivers.After dedicating 40 years to providing a happy safe home for 84 foster children, in 2011 Sisters Irmina and Edmund retired at St. Joseph Motherhouse in Stevens Point.



Sister Edmund is survived by nieces, nephews, and the Sisters of St. Joseph of the Third Order of St. Francis. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bernard and Blanche Antoniewicz; two sisters, Stella Kolodziejski and Regina Gale; and three brothers, Leo Antoniewicz, Raymond Anton, and Edmund Anton.



Memorials may be offered to the Sisters of St. Joseph-TOSF.



The SSJ-TOSF community is grateful to the staff at Wellington Place for the care given to Sister Edmund, and for the compassionate services of Heartland Hospice Care. Published in Stevens Point Journal on June 27, 2019