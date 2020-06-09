Sr. Suzanne Dietz
Appleton - Sister Suzanne Dietz, age 81, passed away June 3, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton, WI. She was born on July 18, 1938 in Menasha, Wisconsin, the daughter of John and Viola (Stinski) Dietz.
Sister Suzanne entered the congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph, of the Third Order of St. Francis in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, on August 10, 1958. She pronounced her first vows on August 10, 1960, and made her final profession on August 10, 1965. Sister Suzanne attended Menasha High School, Menasha, WI and St. Norbert College, De Pere, WI where she received her teaching degree. She received her master's degree in Individualized Learning from St. Scholastica's College, Duluth, MN.
Sister Suzanne ministered as a teacher in Milwaukee, Pine Creek, Random Lake, Hilbert, and Little Chute. She served as principal at St. Stanislaus School in Stevens Point, Cashton, Oconto, Chilton and Belgium/Lake Church. Sister Suzanne also served as Director of Religious Education simultaneously in some of the parish schools where she taught. It was a joy for her to teach, guide and nurture children and affect the lives of their families in the parish setting.
Sr. Suzanne had a special place in her heart for people with cognitive and physical disabilities. She was the guardian for a woman, Elaine, who lived in special needs facilities from birth. Sister was a caregiver to a middle-aged man named Tom who sparked her interest in making cards. And in retirement, her card ministry developed. Another significant ministry was the making of Prayer Shawls. This ministry spread over six states. Hundreds of Prayer Shawls were given away. While serving as principal of Chilton Area Catholic Schools, Sister Suzanne began to realize the needs of the elderly and developmentally handicapped in the area. It was from this confluence of events that Heart to Heart Care ministry was born. A transport van with a handicap lift, contacts through word of mouth, and the assistance of a kindred spirit in Irene Skarban, the services of Heart to Heart Care spread throughout the Fox Valley. She retired from this ministry in 2012.
Sister Suzanne is survived by a nephew, Michael Dietz, grand nieces Danna Dietz and Kristen Dietz and great-grand niece, McKenna. She is further survived by the Sisters of St. Joseph, TOSF and devoted friend, Irene Skarban. Sister Suzanne was preceded in death by her parents, her brother and sister-in-law Richard and Marlene Dietz, and her nephew, Steven Dietz.
A private Funeral service was celebrated today, Tuesday, June 9 at the Pisarski Funeral Home in Stevens Point, WI with burial following in the convent cemetery. Online condolences and viewing of the Funeral Service can be done by visiting our website at: www.pisarskifuneralhome.com . A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Thomas More Church, Appleton at a later date. Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family and the Sisters of St. Joseph, TOSF.
Appleton - Sister Suzanne Dietz, age 81, passed away June 3, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton, WI. She was born on July 18, 1938 in Menasha, Wisconsin, the daughter of John and Viola (Stinski) Dietz.
Sister Suzanne entered the congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph, of the Third Order of St. Francis in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, on August 10, 1958. She pronounced her first vows on August 10, 1960, and made her final profession on August 10, 1965. Sister Suzanne attended Menasha High School, Menasha, WI and St. Norbert College, De Pere, WI where she received her teaching degree. She received her master's degree in Individualized Learning from St. Scholastica's College, Duluth, MN.
Sister Suzanne ministered as a teacher in Milwaukee, Pine Creek, Random Lake, Hilbert, and Little Chute. She served as principal at St. Stanislaus School in Stevens Point, Cashton, Oconto, Chilton and Belgium/Lake Church. Sister Suzanne also served as Director of Religious Education simultaneously in some of the parish schools where she taught. It was a joy for her to teach, guide and nurture children and affect the lives of their families in the parish setting.
Sr. Suzanne had a special place in her heart for people with cognitive and physical disabilities. She was the guardian for a woman, Elaine, who lived in special needs facilities from birth. Sister was a caregiver to a middle-aged man named Tom who sparked her interest in making cards. And in retirement, her card ministry developed. Another significant ministry was the making of Prayer Shawls. This ministry spread over six states. Hundreds of Prayer Shawls were given away. While serving as principal of Chilton Area Catholic Schools, Sister Suzanne began to realize the needs of the elderly and developmentally handicapped in the area. It was from this confluence of events that Heart to Heart Care ministry was born. A transport van with a handicap lift, contacts through word of mouth, and the assistance of a kindred spirit in Irene Skarban, the services of Heart to Heart Care spread throughout the Fox Valley. She retired from this ministry in 2012.
Sister Suzanne is survived by a nephew, Michael Dietz, grand nieces Danna Dietz and Kristen Dietz and great-grand niece, McKenna. She is further survived by the Sisters of St. Joseph, TOSF and devoted friend, Irene Skarban. Sister Suzanne was preceded in death by her parents, her brother and sister-in-law Richard and Marlene Dietz, and her nephew, Steven Dietz.
A private Funeral service was celebrated today, Tuesday, June 9 at the Pisarski Funeral Home in Stevens Point, WI with burial following in the convent cemetery. Online condolences and viewing of the Funeral Service can be done by visiting our website at: www.pisarskifuneralhome.com . A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Thomas More Church, Appleton at a later date. Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family and the Sisters of St. Joseph, TOSF.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Jun. 9, 2020.