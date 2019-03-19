Stanley H. Lemke



Shantytown - Stanley Hubert Lemke age 76, of Shantytown, WI passed away unexpectedly Friday, March 15, 2019 at home with the tractor by his side and the firewood in sight. He was born April 2, 1942, the son the of the late Nick and Johanna (Platta) Lemke.



Stanley attended Bruski School and was a 1959 graduate of P.J. Jacobs High School. He married the love of his life Diane Somers on October 17, 1964 at Sacred Heart Church in Polonia. They shared 54 years together and had three sons. Stanley owned a beef/cash crop hobby farm. He loved growing and selling his pumpkins to local stores. Stanley also worked at Copps Distribution Corporation for 36 years, retiring in April 2004. His favorite retirement saying was "retirement was the best damn job I ever had."



Stanley was an active member of the Teamsters Local 662 and Shantytown Snowmobile Club, member of the St. Ladislaus Catholic Church, Bevent. He was also a past member of the Bevent Lions and "Bionic Polocks" rope pulling team. He always looked forward to meeting his retired Copps buddies for monthly lunch or breakfast and gab sessions.



Stanley and Diane enjoyed traveling and going to the casino. He especially loved being outdoors with his three sons- deer hunting, cutting firewood, or sharing a beverage and conversation at a local establishment. He was extremely proud of his family and grandchildren and looked forward to spending time with them.



Stanley is survived by his wife, Diane and their three sons; Todd (Ruthie) of Shantytown WI, Tim (Kim) of Shantytown WI , Torrey (Hope) of Lansing, IA. Eight special grandchildren: Dana, Anthony, Jacob, Shelby (Chris Schmudlach), Nicholas (Kali Newton), Cutler, Dylan and Hudson. Two great-grandchildren Addyson and Kinsley. He is also survived by his sister Rose Flugaur of Stevens Point WI and brothers Don of Plover WI and William (Maxine) of Shantytown WI. As well as many sisters and brothers- in law and nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Harry and Joe, and sisters Clara, Cecelia, Lydia, Bernice and Mary.



Funeral services will be held on Thursday March 21, 2019 at the Shuda Plover Family Funeral Home- 2400 Plover Rd Plover, WI. Family and friends can gather from 2:30-5:15 with a memorial service immediately following at 5:30 PM.



Stanley's family would like to thank all their family and friends for the outpouring of love during this unexpected event. We ask that you continue to keep his memory alive by honoring the things he loved most: spend time with your family and loved ones, travel, plant a pumpkin, enjoy life and work hard ( to keep contributing for those retired folks).



Published in Stevens Point Journal on Mar. 19, 2019