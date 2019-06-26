|
|
Stanley J. Flowerette
Stevens Point - Stanley J. Flowerette, age 58 of Stevens Point, WI died Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Ascension St. Michael's Hospital in Stevens Point.
Funeral Services will be held 11:00 AM on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Guardian Angels Catholic Parish Church (St. Joseph's) in Black River Falls, WI. Rev. Emmanuel Stella Famiyeh will officiate. Burial will take place in Riverside Cemetery in Black River Falls, WI. Visitation will be held at the Church on Friday from 9:00 - 11:00 AM. A Memorial Service will also be held in Stevens Point, WI. Watch for those upcoming details on Facebook or at ritchayfuneralhome.com.
Stan was born September 28, 1960 in Rockford, IL to the late Frank and Sally (Spangler) Flowerette Sr. He graduated from SPASH in 1979, where he wrestled and ran for the track team. He enjoyed competing on the SPASH football team for the state championship. He drove semi-truck for Jim Vitort, Big Jim's and Martin Transport. He also worked for Copps/Roundy's, Sentry Insurance, and most recently at Neenah Paper.
He graduated from UWSP in 1999 with a Bachelor of Science degree in education, with an emphasis on physical education and special needs education. Stan was both a teacher and coach, and taught P.E. and special needs classes at several local schools. He coached a number of teams through SPYBA and Stevens Point Area Youth Football. He coached football, basketball, and track and field at P. J. Jacobs Junior High School, and taught classes and coached football at SPASH. While attending UWSP as a non-traditional student, he both played for and coached the Pointers football team.
In his spare time Stan enjoyed spending time with his family, cooking, listening to country music, hunting, and fishing. Stan was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers, and enjoyed watching all sports. He attended Christ the Rock Church in Stevens Point and participated in their community services.
Stan is survived by his children: Ryan Flowerette of Stevens Point, Laurie Rice of Stevens Point, Joey Flowerette of Stevens Point, Gabriella (Taylor) Cisewski of Plover, grandchildren: McKenzie Bekker, Isabella Flowerette, Maisey Cisewski, brothers; Steve Flowerette of Stevens Point, Frank (Karen) Flowerette of Stevens Point, Jeff (Theresa) Flowerette of Utah and is further survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews, and extended family.
He is survived by former spouses Denice Dowling and Patricia Flowerette.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Francine and brother Michael Flowerette.
Stan was dearly beloved by his family and modeled the values of fatherhood, perseverance, selflessness, generosity, and love. He overcame tremendous obstacles in his life with humor and grit. He coached and mentored countless young people, and made true friends in all walks of life.
In lieu of flowers, his family invites donations to Stevens Point Area Youth Football or Christ the Rock Church in Stevens Point.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on June 26, 2019