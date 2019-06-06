Stella B. Porter-Frisch



Stevens Point - Stella B. Porter-Frisch age 81, of Stevens Point, passed away Wednesday May 29, 2019 at the Portage County Health Care Center while under the care of Ministry Hospice.



A Celebration of Life Service for Stella will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday June 8, 2019 at the Shuda Funeral Chapel - 3200 Stanley St. Friends and family will gather to share memories from 9:00 AM Saturday until the service at Shuda's. Memorials in lieu of flowers will be established in Stella's name for St. Jude Children Hospital, , and Shriners Hospital of Minnesota.



Stella was born July 25, 1937 in Stauton, IN, the daughter of William and Stella E. (Wheeler) Porter. As a child the family moved to Vesper then settled on a farm in Wisconsin Rapids. Stella was a 1955 graduate of Rudolph High School. On January 14, 1957 she married Jerry Southern. The couple moved to Stevens Point and later divorced in 1971. Stella worked at Judds Drive In and Herrschners for many years along with taking care of her family. She married Felix Frisch on June 12, 1976, and after they both retired in 1985 moved to Fremont, WI on the Wolf River. Felix took ill in 2000, and they moved back to Stevens Point early in 2001, he passed away Oct. 8, 2001.



Stella enjoyed all types of crafts, puzzles, game shows, gardening, flowers, fishing, and playing cards. She served as a volunteer at the VFW tent at the Iola Car Show, at the King Veterans Home, and for Girl Scouts.



She is survived by her three children: Linda (Mark) Miller, Sue Kranski (Tony Mertes), and William Southern. Five grandchildren: Tina, Liza, Molly, Tony and Joe. Five great-grandchildren: William, Autumn, Kendra, Katlynn, Monroe. Ten step-children, and numerous step-grandchildren, great and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Felix, two infant brothers, and her best friend Noreen Zellner.



Stella's family wishes to thank all her Doctors throughout her care. The Portage County Health Care Center and their staff, along with Ministry Hospice. Extra special thank you to the Home Health Staff- Michelle and Kelly- you were family to Mom!



Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com Published in Stevens Point Journal on June 6, 2019