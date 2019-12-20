|
Stephen "Steve" Murphy
Stevens Point - Stephen "Steve" Murphy age 68, of Stevens Point, passed away peacefully at his home on December 19, 2019.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Steve will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday December 23, 2019 at Holy Spirit Parish. Rev. Steve Brice will officiate. Friends and relatives will gather to share memories from 9:30 - 10:45 AM on Monday at the church. Burial will be in the Guardian Angel Cemetery. Shuda Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Steve was born January 11, 1951 in Clinton, IA, the son of Daniel and Kathleen (McCormick) Murphy. He graduated from the University of Northern Iowa in 1974 and later obtained Masters degrees from Montana State University and the University of Iowa. He worked as a software engineer in avionics for 40 years, retiring in 2013. Steve married Marilyn Condon on May 24, 1974 in Cedar Falls, IA. The couple settled in Cedar Rapids until moving to Stevens Point in 2017 to be closer to their son's family. Steve was a world history buff and enjoyed ham radio. He was a long time member of the Experimental Aircraft Association.
Steve is survived by his wife Marilyn, their son Michael (Amy) Murphy, and their daughter Nallia, Stevens Point. His sister: Colleen Nixon, Clinton, IA, and his brother-in-law: Robert Condon, Casey, IA. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother: Kevin.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019