Steve J. Lesavage
Stevens Point - Steven John Lesavage, age 35, of Stevens Point passed away Saturday September 14, 2019.
A Celebration of Life service for Steve will be held on Saturday September 28th from 1pm-3pm at personal residence of 6482 Old Hwy 18 Stevens Point, WI.
Steve was born in Stevens Point on December 12, 1983, the son of Joe Hindman and Marcella Janick. He attended local schools in Stevens Point and graduated from SPASH in 2002. After high school he attended Northcentral Technical College and graduated with a millwright degree. Steve worked for Foremost as a maintenance worker as well as owning Affordable Snow Control. He was a hard worker and respectable business owner. On October 13, 2012 Steve married the love of his life Tanya Johnson.
Steve enjoyed working, fishing, spending time with family and friends, working on his vehicle projects, and traveling.
He is survived by his wife Tayna Lesavage, daughter Brianna, and son Jase. He is further survived by his parents: Joe Hindman and Marcella Janick, 2 brothers: Mike Janick, and Tim Hindman, 2 uncles: Mark Lesavage and John Lesavage, and his mother and father-in-law: Sharon Severson and Eric Johnson.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Sept. 21, 2019