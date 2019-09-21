Services
Shuda Funeral Chapel
3200 Stanley St
Stevens Point, WI 54481
(715) 344-2113
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
personal residence
6482 Old Hwy 18
Stevens Point, WI
Steve J. Lesavage


1983 - 2019
Steve J. Lesavage Obituary
Steve J. Lesavage

Stevens Point - Steven John Lesavage, age 35, of Stevens Point passed away Saturday September 14, 2019.

A Celebration of Life service for Steve will be held on Saturday September 28th from 1pm-3pm at personal residence of 6482 Old Hwy 18 Stevens Point, WI.

Steve was born in Stevens Point on December 12, 1983, the son of Joe Hindman and Marcella Janick. He attended local schools in Stevens Point and graduated from SPASH in 2002. After high school he attended Northcentral Technical College and graduated with a millwright degree. Steve worked for Foremost as a maintenance worker as well as owning Affordable Snow Control. He was a hard worker and respectable business owner. On October 13, 2012 Steve married the love of his life Tanya Johnson.

Steve enjoyed working, fishing, spending time with family and friends, working on his vehicle projects, and traveling.

He is survived by his wife Tayna Lesavage, daughter Brianna, and son Jase. He is further survived by his parents: Joe Hindman and Marcella Janick, 2 brothers: Mike Janick, and Tim Hindman, 2 uncles: Mark Lesavage and John Lesavage, and his mother and father-in-law: Sharon Severson and Eric Johnson.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Sept. 21, 2019
