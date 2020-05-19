|
Steven Thomas Nilsen
Lisbon, North Dakota - Steven Thomas Nilsen, 62 of Lisbon, North Dakota died Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Essentia Health, Fargo, North Dakota.
Steve was born on June 6, 1957 the son of Gerald and Joyce (Barry) Nilsen in Marquette, Michigan. As a child, his family moved to Enderlin, North Dakota where, Steve attended school until the 8th grade, when they moved to New Hope, Minnesota. Steve graduated from high school in 1975 and shortly after moved to Steven's Point, Wisconsin where he started his career with the SooLine Railroad (CP Rail). While in Steven's Point, he met the love of his life, Susan Kutella. They eventually moved to Lisbon, North Dakota in 1988 to continue Steve's career with CP Rail. They were united in marriage on August 19, 1989 in Steven's Point. Steve and Sue continued to make their home in Lisbon and he retired from CP Rail on June 7, 2017 as a track inspector.
During his retirement, Steve and Sue enjoyed spending the winters in Marco Island, Florida. Steve enjoyed going to music festivals, especially blues festivals.
Steve is survived by his wife, Sue of Lisbon, ND; his best friend and brother, Bob (Linda) Nilsen of Steven's Point, WI; nieces, Jennifer Nilsen; Lisa (Shane) Adams; Pam Martin and Jordan (Todd) Greeg; great-nieces and nephews; mother-in-law, Eleanore Kutella of Steven's Point, WI.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Kris Martin and brother, Jim Nilsen.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
(Armstrong Funeral Home, Lisbon, ND)
Published in Stevens Point Journal from May 19 to May 20, 2020