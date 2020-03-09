|
|
Stuart Holley Clark
Almond, Wisconsin - Stuart H. Clark
Stuart Holley Clark age 72 of Almond, Wisconsin passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was under the care of Ascension Hospice of Stevens Point.
He was born on Oct. 17, 1947 in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, son of the late Frederick and Catharine (Lippincott) Clark. On June 22, 1969 he married Cathlene Newby at St. John Lutheran Church in Almond.
Stuart was a Proprietor of Clark's True Value in Almond and Plainfield, Wisconsin. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Almond where he served as Elder. He was a volunteer Fireman and First Responder with the Almond Fire Department. While serving on the county board, he was especially active on the airport board for Central Wisconsin Airport. Spending time with his family, Stuart especially enjoyed his time with his grandchildren.
Stuart is survived by his wife, Cathlene; two daughters, Christine Vertein of Evansville, Indiana and Carol (John) Raczek of Mosinee, Wisconsin; two sons, Matthew (Jill) Clark of Alamogordo, New Mexico and Frederick Clark of Middleton, Wisconsin; 14 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren; sister, Jane Peck of Copake Falls, New York and brother, Douglas (Ann) Clark of Denver, Colorado. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Dorothy & Susan.
Funeral Services will be on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church in Almond. Rev. Brian Roehrborn will officiate. Friends may call from 1:00 p.m. until the time of services at the church and during this time a lunch will be served from 2:00 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. Burial will be in the Almond Village Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. John Lutheran Church for their sound system.
Holly Funeral Home of Almond is assisting the family with arrangements. We thank everyone for their help and service in the time of our loss. It is greatly appreciated.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020