Susan Wollock
Stevens Point - Susan E. Wollock, 78, entered the path to eternal life surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday April 7, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. Susan was born to John and Irma (Chaban) Marinack on May 8, 1941 in Prentice, WI.
In 1966 Susan moved to Stevens Point where she met her sweet Lawrence. They married on Sept. 5, 1970 at St. Peter Catholic Church and had two beautiful daughters.
The couple did some traveling but most of all, liked to be home, sweet home on the Wisconsin River. Susan enjoyed sewing, cooking, and baking. Pies were her specialty. Susan loved early summer morning bike rides, sitting on the dock watching the sunset, Willie Nelson, Badgers, Packers and a good Manhattan "if it was made right."
The greatest joy of her later years were her grandchildren. Susan is survived by her two loving daughters; Jessica (Brad) Schmidt and their daughters Emma and Lauren of Plover. Rebecca (Jefferson) Rakocy and their sons Michael and Benjamin of Middleton. Two brothers Robert (Eliza) Marinack and Christopher (Louise) Marinack. Sister Mary Ann (Hal) Tadych, many nieces and nephews, dear friend Pat and many great friends and neighbors. The family would like to thank Alicia, Hospice RN & the Ascension Hospice team for their care, compassion and support.
A Private Mass of Christian burial was held at St. Peter Catholic Church. Burial will take place in Phillips, WI. For viewing of the full obituary as written by Susan herself, Mass and submitting online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Apr. 13, 2020