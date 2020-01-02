|
|
Susann Minnick
Stevens Point - Susann Sonner Minnick of Stevens Point died at home on January 2, 2020 after an 18 year journey with Alzheimer's Disease. She was adored by her family and was a favorite among her many wonderful caregivers, who were taken by her sweet disposition and ready smile.
Sue was born on May 6, 1934 in Cherokee, Iowa, the only child of Paul and Marie (Evans) Sonner. At a young age, her family moved to Spencer, Iowa. Sue graduated from Spencer High School where she was an honor student and Captain of the High School Band. Sue received an Associate of Arts degree from Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri and a Bachelor of Science from the University of Iowa in 1956, where she was inducted into the National Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society.
In 1957 Sue married her high school sweetheart, Donald Minnick. They were blessed with more than 62 years of marriage. Sue was the proud and inspiring mother of 4 children, 9 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren.
Soon after marriage, Sue and Don moved to Chicago where Don entered the Chicago Theological Seminary and Sue worked as a Psychometrist for the University of Illinois. For the next several years, Sue was quite occupied with being a mother and the wife of a minister, whose calling involved several moves.
In 1975 Sue began working at the corporate headquarters of the Washington National Insurance Co. in Evanston, Illinois, rising to the position of Manager of Systems and Services for the Human Resource Department and earning a professional degree in Life Office Management. In 1990 she joined Cyborg Systems in Chicago as a Benefits Specialist. She retired in 1999.
Sue was a long time member of PEO and the League of Women Voters. Her volunteer efforts included 14 years of service with the Bensenville Home Society, a health and human services affiliate of the United Church of Christ. She was twice elected chair of the Board of Directors.
In 2000 Sue and Don (now also retired) moved to Stevens Point. Sue was diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease in 2002. Despite her worsening condition, they enjoyed several years of wintering in South Texas, a trip to Hawaii, a cruise to the Panama Canal and socializing with good friends.
Sue is survived by her husband, Don; son, Michael (Cynthia) of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; daughter, Cindy Byers of Stevens Point; daughter, Anna Donaldson of The Woodlands, Texas; and daughter, Linda Langkos (Randy) of Balsam Lake, Wisconsin. She is also survived by her 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren
A Memorial Service will be held at Peace United Church of Christ, 1756 Dixon, Stevens Point on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m with Rev. Scott Crandall officiating. An additional service will be held later at Northfield Community Church in Northfield, IL, where Don and Sue served for 27 years. She will be buried in the church's Memorial Garden.
Susann's family would like to express its gratitude to all the great caregivers from Synergy Home Care who have so lovingly served Sue over the years. There are too many to recognize all, but we want to pay special tribute to Stephanie, Melissa, Loretta, Maria, Autumn, Sara, and Natalee. Gratitude is also expressed to the professional staff of Ascension Home Hospice for all the assistance and support they have offered for the past 3 years.
Memorial gifts may be directed to Peace United Church of Christ, Northfield Community Church, or a worthy cause of your choosing.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 6, 2020