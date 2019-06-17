Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Lettie Jensen Community Center
487 N Main Street
Amherst, WI
Coleman - 1952-2018

Susanne Jo (Kuklinski) Firkus passed away at the age of 66 at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay after a short battle with cancer. She was born June 21, 1952 in Viroqua, WI. The Daughter of the late Clarence and Mary Jane (Byers) Kuklinski. She graduated from Mary Carroll HS in Corpus Christi, TX. Shortly after high school Sue started working for Sentry Insurance where she worked for 35 years. Sue was a devoted mother and grandmother. She loved camping and fishing with her late husband Barney Firkus, especially in the Carolinas. She was an avid gardener, Green Bay Packers fan and enjoyed golfing with her friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Mary Jane Kuklinski and her husband Barney J. Firkus. Survived by her sons Kris Yehling (Sharon), Amherst; Michael Firkus, Coleman; Sister Catherine Godfrey, Vancouver, WA; sister Mary Jane Brown, Post TX; brother Chuck Kuklinski, Corpus Christi, TX; brother John Kuklinski, Corpus Christi, TX. Step children, Barney Firkus Jr, Almond; Terry Firkus, Almond; Dion Firkus, Plover; Maria Firkus, Milwaukee and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at the Lettie Jensen Community Center at 487 N Main Street Amherst, WI on June 21, 2018 from 3-6pm.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on June 17, 2019
