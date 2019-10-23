|
|
Suzanne Pliska
Prairie Farm - Suzanne Pliska, age 70, of Prairie Farm, WI died Monday, October 21st, 2019 at her home. She was born October 16th, 1949 to LaVern & Florence (Gabor) Pliska at Stevens Point & was raised and attended school in the Rosholt area. She graduated from Rosholt High School & went on to attend UW Stout where she earned her degree in teaching. She spent her entire teaching career with the Prairie Farm School District where she taught Home Economics. After her retirement, she worked as a substitute teacher for several area schools. Suzanne was very active in the 4-H program and served as a judge for many of the area fairs. She also loved to sew & crochet.
Suzanne was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her brothers: Tom (Jeanette) Pliska of Plover & Ron (Helen) Pliska of Rosholt, sister: Jill (Tom) Hemmy of Tomahawk, nieces & nephews: Ryan & Kelly Pliska, Michelle (Luke) Przybylski, Kimberly Pliska & Sarah (Travis) Harke, grandniece & nephew: Olivia & Eli Przybylski, as well as many other relatives & friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 12-2 p.m. on Saturday, October 26th at the Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home in Dallas. A Memorial Service will begin at 2:00 p.m. with Father Balaraju Polisetty officiating. Interment will be at a later date in the St. Adalbert's Catholic Cemetery in Rosholt. The family would like to thank all of Suzanne's Prairie Farm friends & neighbors for all of their help and support shown during this difficult time. Arrangements are with Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Dallas & Cameron.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019