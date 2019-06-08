Services Pisarski Funeral Home 703 Second Street Stevens Point , WI 54481 715-344-4595 Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM St. Joseph Catholic Church Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM St. Joseph Catholic Church Resources More Obituaries for Sylvester Stroik Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Sylvester N. Stroik

Sylvester N. Stroik



Plover - Sylvester N. Stroik of Plover died peacefully on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Maple Ridge in Plover at the age of 101. Sylvester was born July 29, 1917 in the Town of Franzen, Marathon County to Michael and Mary (Goskowicz) Stroik.



He attended a one room school in the Town of Alban and continued his education later in life by taking correspondent courses.



As a young man he worked on farms and wheat fields in the Dakota's. Later he worked in reforestation with the Civilian Conservation Corps in 1936 and 1938 at camps near Washburn and at City Point, WI, reaching the position of crew leader.



In May 1944 he married Helen Waldoch who preceded him in death in March 1989.



Sylvester was employed by the Whiting Plover Paper mill (currently Kimberly Clark) for 36 years before retiring in 1979. He was an air dryer runner responsible for the finish, moisture, and sizing of paper they produced. While employed he held various officer positions with the Paper Makers union. When retired he loved telling co-workers he has been retired for more years than he had worked. He enjoyed getting together at luncheons with other paper mill retirees



Following retirement Sylvester took up traveling, visiting 46 states, Canada, and Mexico.



Sylvester was very good at carpentry, designing and building all three of the homes he and his family had lived in.



He married Alice (Hoppa) Krupka in April of 1990. Alice preceded him in death in January 2016.



Sylvester enjoyed spending time fishing, camping and many week long stays at different lakes and resorts "up north" with his family through the years. He loved music, enjoyed dancing, and playing the harmonica with his favorite song on it being "You Are My Sunshine." He sang in the St. Josephs Choirs and with the Sunshine Choraliers. He was able to sing in both the Polish and German language. He also enjoyed shooting pool and competing in tournaments at the Lincoln Center. He was a member of the Holy Name Society and was an usher at St. Joseph's Catholic Church.



Sylvester is survived by; three children, Cornell (Elsie) Stroik, Michael (Grace) Stroik and Charlotte (James) Harvath; four grandchildren, Jonathon Stroik, Kevin Stroik, Aaron Harvath, and Mindy (Todd) Schneider; one step great-grandchild Mason Schneider; sister-in-law Yvonne (Ernest) Stroik and many niece, nephews and cousins.



He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters: Laura (Henry Mlodik, Ben Walashek), Frances Suchon, Veronica (Jacob) Platta, Regina (Raymond) Groshek, Theresa (Eugene) Cisewski, and brothers Dominica (Alice) Stroik, and Ernest (Angeline) Stroik.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Tuesday June 11, 2019, at 10:30AM with the Rev. Jerzy Rebacz officiating. Burial will follow in the Guardian Angel Catholic Cemetery next to Helen. Visitation will be on Tuesday at the CHURCH from 9:00AM until time of the mass.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Tuesday June 11, 2019, at 10:30AM with the Rev. Jerzy Rebacz officiating. Burial will follow in the Guardian Angel Catholic Cemetery next to Helen. Visitation will be on Tuesday at the CHURCH from 9:00AM until time of the mass.

Family wishes to thank the staff at The Lodge Whispering Pines for their excellent care of Sylvester. He resided there for three years three months and the staff at Maple Ridge of Plover. The staff gave him loving care the last few months of his life. And also a Thank You, to the staff of Ascension Hospice Care for his care. Pisarski Funeral Homes is honored to be serving the family. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.com Published in Stevens Point Journal on June 8, 2019