|
|
Sylvia D. Pukrop
Dewey - Sylvia D. (Hoppa) Pukrop of Stevens Point, Town of Dewey, peacefully passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Willow Brook Assisted Living under the care of Heartland Hospice at the age of 89. Sylvia was born on December 1, 1930 in the Town of Bevent, WI, to the late Leo and Lillian (Zick) Hoppa.
She attended Rosholt School. Her marriage to Henry J. Pukrop took place on September 16, 1950 at St. Ladislaus Catholic Church. After their marriage, the couple settled on the Pukrop family homestead. In her early years, she helped work the family farm. Her lifelong love for cooking and baking for others became a career; she cooked at M&I Bank (formerly First National Bank) for over 20 years. She took comfort in her three sons always living nearby.
Sylvia was a member of the St. Casimir Holy Rosary Society for 61 years. Sylvia loved hosting and visiting with her family on Sundays; her homemade fried chicken, chicken dumpling soup and freshly baked breads and pies will be sorely missed. She loved to sing, listen to and dance to polka and golden country music, especially at church picnics. She took great pride in her descendants - she would always drop what she was doing to spend time with anyone and will be remembered by her beautiful giggle.
She is survived by her three sons: LeRoy (Arlene), Tony (Sue) and Mark Pukrop; four grandchildren: Tammy (Chris) Brooks, Bobbi, Jared and Josey Pukrop; and two great-grandchildren: Shelby and Peyton Brooks. She is further survived by four of her siblings: Diane Ganski of Stevens Point, Eilene DeMeyer of Plover, Jeanette Bembenek of Rosholt and Gilbert Hoppa of Bevent. She is preceded in death by her husband, Henry and siblings Florence Pukrop, Mildred Hoppa, Carol Zdroik, Linda Hintz, Virginia Lepak, Leo Hoppa, Jr., and Raymond Hoppa.
Sylvia's family would like to thank Willow Brook Assisted Living and Heartland Hospice for all the care and independence they provided to Sylvia at the end. A visitation will be held at Shuda Funeral Chapel on Wednesday January 15, 2020 from 4-7 PM with a Prayer of the Rosary at 6:30 PM, a visitation will also be held at St. Casimir's Catholic Church on Thursday January 16, 2020 starting at 9:30 AM, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020