Sylvia J. Reinholdt
Stevens Point - Sylvia J. Reinholdt, 88, of Stevens Point, WI passed away peacefully, Monday, May 18, 2020 at North Crest Assisted Living.
Sylvia was born Dec. 16, 1931 in Tigerton, WI to Theodore and Severina (Eikaas) Abrahamson. She graduated from Tigerton High School in 1949 and Central State Teacher's College (now University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point) in 1953. She taught elementary school in Edgerton, WI for several years. On June 22, 1957 in Stevens Point, she married Richard T. Reinholdt. She and Rich were the parents of 5 children and spent most of their married life in Monona, WI. Sylvia was active in the choir, women's ministries and other ministries of St. Stephen's Lutheran Church in Monona. She volunteered for numerous children's activities including, scouts, youth sports, school events and PTA. For a number of years, she worked at Nichols School in Monona as an instructional aide. She also worked for the family business, Title Research Corporation. She and Rich especially enjoyed Badger hockey games, their Maywood Road neighbors, and time with family and friends at the cottage.
Sylvia is survived by children Richard (Jo Ann) of Galesville, WI, John (Shiera) of Bradley, CA, Ann (Brent) Campbell of Anoka, MN, James (Kimberly) of Bettendorf, IA, and Mary (Doug) Anderson of Amherst Junction, WI; grandchildren Richard and Michael Reinholdt; Amber, Samantha and Nathalie Reinholdt; Peter, Sarah and Emily Campbell; Elizabeth (Jason) Schultz Anderson, Sarah (Daniel) Schultz Storm and Severina Anderson. Great-grandchildren are Toren and Liam Anderson, and Lux, Willa and Nova Storm. She is also survived by brother Harvin (Mary Ann) Abrahamson of Wauwatosa, WI, and brother-in-law William (Marilyn) of La Crosse, WI, and many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Richard, brother and sister-in-law Lennert and Lillian Abrahamson, niece Sue Abrahamson and son-in-law Scott Schultz.
The family thanks the staff and volunteers of North Crest Assisted Living, Trinity Lutheran Church, and Ascension at Home Hospice Care, for making a loving home for Sylvia in her last years.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced at a later date. Pisarski Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
"The sheep know their shepherd's voice. He calls each of them by name and leads them out." John 10:3
Published in Stevens Point Journal from May 21 to May 22, 2020