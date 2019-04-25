Terrence "Terry" Lepak



Polonia - Terrence (Terry) Lynn Lepak passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at the age of 52 years old with members of his family at his side at the Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia, WA.



Terry was born June 5, 1966, in Stevens Point, son of Conrad and Delores (Drefcinski) Lepak. Terry grew up in Polonia and attended Sacred Heart Elementary School, PJ Jacobs Junior High, Stevens Point Area Senior High, and the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point. Terry's marriage to Jeannette (Jan) Curtis took place on May 19, 1991, at Sacred Heart Church in Polonia. Terry worked as a photographer at Life Touch Inc. in WI and eventually transferred to Washington where he and Jan lived in Olympia, WA. Terry later took a position with Emerald City Virtual Tours taking real estate photography. Terry eventually became owner of Emerald City Virtual Tours and continued as a photographer until his recent health issues. An easy going, always cheerful man, he loved reading, nature photography, and online gaming.



Terry is survived by his loving wife, his parents, his sister, Molly (Byron) Waltenberg, brother, Kent (Susanna) Lepak, nephews; Christopher and Caleb, and nieces; Lillian, Olivia, and Kimberly. A memorial Mass officiated by Father Greg Michaud is scheduled for Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 11:00AM at Sacred Heart Church, Polonia. A Rosary will be prayed at 10:30 AM.



Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com Published in Stevens Point Journal on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary