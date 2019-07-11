|
|
Thelma Shulfer
Amherst - Thelma Ann Shulfer, age 85, of Amherst, was peacefully called Home surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Thelma was born July 18, 1933 to late Stanley and Hattie Wilk. She graduated from Mosinee High School.
Thelma married the late Eugene "Tata" Shulfer on January 18, 1954. They met at the Ashley Ballroom where Eugene and his band were performing. She credited him for saving her life, and giving her 5 wonderful children whom she loved deeply.
She worked for many years as a cook at the Portage County Nursing Home with dear friends. She then retired to be home with her grandchildren. Her retirement included spending time at the family restaurants cleaning, decorating, and making "soupa", salads and desserts, even on her last day in this world.
Thelma lived for the love and care of family and enjoyed watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow up. She also looked forward to receiving phone calls from her children and college grandkids, answering every call with her signature, "Yeeaa, Hellloo?" Baking, cleaning, mowing the lawn, gardening, setting puzzles, working on the pool and enjoying family musical performances were a few of her favorite things to do. Along with her husband, she emphasized the importance of music and learning how to play the piano. It was a gift no one could take away from you, she'd say. She always made sure to keep her children and grandchildren well fed with dinners, endless cookies, and a freezer full of ice cream. Most importantly she taught everyone she met lessons to develop a strong work ethic while prioritizing enjoying life and each other.
She is survived by her five children: Linda (Rusty) Konkol of Amherst, Tina (Bruce) Faldet of Iola, Marie (Steve) Madson of Iola, Geno (Lynn) Shulfer of Amherst, and Janet (Dave) Glodowski of Stevens Point, along with her brother William Grandzielwski, sister in-law Genevieve Shulfer, and a special friend Loretta Nowak.
Thelma has 19 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren: Justin (Sarah) Konkol and their children James, Bridget, Sam, and Henry, Paul (Laura) Konkol and their children Addison and Owen, JoAnn (Josh) Kampert and their children Ryan, Tanner, and Olivia, Derek (Heather) Konkol and their children Grayson and Kashton, Bryan (Kristy) Konkol and their children Parker and Madison, Jonathan Konkol, Nicole (Cedric) Love and their child Natalie, Tyler (Johnna) Faldet, John Faldet, Jessica Faldet, Emily Madson, Nick Madson, Zachary Shulfer, Alexa Shulfer, Morgan Glodowski, Mitchell Glodowski, Marcus Glodowski, Matthew Glodowski, and Michael Glodowski.
Thelma was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years and polka legend Eugene "Tata" Shulfer, her parents Stanley and Hattie Wilk, her brother August Wilk, her special friend Jeanette Patoka, along with brother and sister in-laws: Marian Grandzielwski, Lillian Wilk, Dan and Delrine Jaworski, and Norbert Shulfer.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church- Fancher in Amherst. Father Jim Trempe will officiate. A visitation will be held prior to mass from 9:00-11:00 AM at the church. Burial of cremains will follow at the parish cemetery. Jungers-Holly Funeral Home will be assisting the family with the arrangements.
Thelma will be remembered most by her love for family and strong work ethic, which started early on in her life. One of her favorite stories to tell the grandchildren was the time she spent lost in the woods as a young 3-year-old girl, which made national news. This story coincided with her life advice of making the most of every day, working hard, and to keep moving forward … always.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from July 11 to July 12, 2019