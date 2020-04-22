|
Theresa L. Jewell
Arlington Heights - Theresa L. Jewell, 91, of Arlington Heights was born December 17, 1928 in Stevens Point, WI to Stanley and Josephine (Gburek) Rucinski and passed away April 20, 2020. Theresa was the beloved wife of Herbert F. Jewell; loving mother of James (Diane) Jewell, MaryAnn Kosic and Judy (Marty) Boyer; cherished grandmother of Lynette (Jason) Hooper, James Jewell Jr., Caryn (Mario) Capaci, Tamara (Rutger) Burgers, Scott Kosic, Brendan (Michelle) Boyer, Kelsey (Tanya) Boyer, Ryan (Tiffany) Boyer and Shea Boyer; great-grandmother of Anthony, Kyle, Lydia, Tyler, Jacob, Leia, Annie, Emily, Everett, Isaac, Wells and Milo and 2 more on the way; dear sister of Leo Rucinski, Rose (late Frank) Freiseis, Stanley (Bette) Rucinski, Raymond (Pamela) Rucinski, Chester (Pamela) Rucinski and the late Joseph (Carol) Rucinski, Phillip (Darlene) Rucinski and Jerome Rucinski and fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be private and Theresa will be laid to rest in a private service in Stevens Point, Wisconsin. Info 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020