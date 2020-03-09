Services
Pisarski Funeral Home
703 Second Street
Stevens Point, WI 54481
715-344-4595
Resources
Theresa M. Gagas

Theresa M. Gagas Obituary
Theresa M. Gagas

Stevens Point - Theresa "Terrie" M. Gagas

Of Stevens Point, WI, died early Monday morning, March 9, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Marshfield. Age 68 Terrie was born April 29, 1951 in Stevens Point. She was the daughter of the late Albin and Sophie (Kieliszewski) Jakusz. She attended St. Peters Grade school, and graduated from Maria High School in 1969.

Her marriage to Dennis Gagas took place on October 12, 1974 at St. Peter's Catholic Church. After their marriage the couple settled in Stevens Point. Her husband Dennis survives.

Theresa worked for Portage County in the Probate office at the courthouse for 46 years, retiring in June of 2016. She enjoyed watching the Packers, sewing, flower gardening, baking and doing Pysanky which is the art of Ukrainian Egg decorating, and going up north camping. Her most precious time was being with her family, and spending time with her grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial for Terrie will be established at a later date. Survivors include her husband Dennis, her two sons; Joseph (Ami) Gagas of Wausau and Michael Gagas of Amherst. Her four precious grandchildren; Harper, Zoe, Emery and Leo.

She is further survived by her one sister Delphine (James) Petzke of Medford and two brothers Robert (Margaret) Jakusz of Stevens Point and Norbert (Betty) Jakusz of Alexandria, MN. She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother Sylvester and one sister Mary.

Funeral Services will be at 4:00 P.M. Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Pisarski Funeral Home, 703 Second St, Stevens Point. Sr. Mary Ellen Diermeier officiating. Family and friends may call from 2:00 P.M. until the time of services. The Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020
