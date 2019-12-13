|
Theresa M. Kawlewski
Plover - Theresa M. Kawlewski, age 97, a resident at Whispering Pines of Plover, died on Thursday, December 12, 2019. Theresa was born on September 25, 1922 in New Hope, WI on the family farm, a daughter of Francis and Frances (Smith) Liebe. She attended local schools until she was needed at home to help support the family on the farm. After Theresa grew up, she moved to the Stevens Point area and was employed at and retired from, Color Craft as a Negative Cutter. She was a member of St. Stephens Catholic Church her entire life. Theresa enjoyed Singing, playing cards & Bingo, watching game shows & her grandchildren's baseball games. She enjoyed spending time with her family & sharing stories.
She is survived by; her children, Michael "Butch" (Bernie) Kawlewski of Junction City, Sylvester "Nucks" Kawlewski of Stevens Point and Frances "Fran" Cieslewicz of Plover; Seven Grandchildren; Mike (Jean) Kawlewski, John, (Sue) Kawlewski, Michelle (Don) Beranek, Lori (Dan) Finnessy, Steve (Stacy) Cieslewicz, Brian Cieslewicz, & Sue (John) Kranski; 14 Great-Grandchildren; Two Great-Great-Grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and her many friends at Whispering Pines.
Theresa was preceded in death by; her parents; and four brothers and her twin sister.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Stephens Catholic Church, 1401 Clark Street, Stevens Point, WI 54481 at 11:00AM on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 with Rev. Jeffrey Hennes officiating. Burial will follow at Guardian Angel Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to a visitation at the church on Tuesday, from 9:30AM until the time of the Mass.
Pisarski Community Funeral Home of Plover is honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Theresa's family wishes to thank the loving caregivers and staff of Whispering Pines of Plover, Ascension St. Michaels Hospital and Ministry Hospice for their care, compassion, dignity and love that they showed Theresa and us.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019