Stevens Point - Theresa (Wiza) Serafin, formerly of Stevens Point, died on April 23, 2019 in Onalaska, Wisconsin, at her daughter's home, at age 83. She was the oldest of nine brothers and sisters, born on August 10, 1935, and grew up on a farm in the Town of Sharon, outside of Polonia. She went to Madison Elementary School, PJ Jacobs High School and attended UW-Stevens Point. Theresa Wiza saw Al Serafin at a polka dance and told her friend, there's my man. Her and Al did a lot of polka and waltz dancing. They married in Polonia in 1957. She taught herself to play the accordian. She worked as a telephone operator at the Bell Telephone company. Then she had three daughters she loved so much. Geralyn (Bill) Krueger, Marilyn (Todd) Van Order and Theresa Gerene. She danced in the Wisla Polish Dancers with her family over twenty years, in numerous performances in costume. Her and Al bought musical instruments for their daughters to learn music. Violin, violas and a piano. They had a family band. They had five cows, cats and a dog. They harvested hay. She was a 4-H leader. Theresa's husband had a big garden, so she prepared vegetables for meals, canned them and froze them. She was a great cook, and made delicious meals. She loved to bake. She was in baking contests and flower shows. She had a lot of houseplants and loved flowers. She took so many photographs of her family, nature, flowers and anything her daughters were in. school events, musicals, orchestra and symphony. She didn't miss an event to see her children. She loved her grandchildren, Ian and Jared Van Order. She enjoyed visits with sisters Alice Larson and Lorry (Michael) Green, and was re-united with brother Myron (Liza). There are two more brothers, Clarence (Betty) and Maynard. She was always there for her family. She was always good to them. Theresa was preceded in death by her husband Alfred and son Gerard. Also, her parents Nick and Rose Wiza (Yenter), brother Nick, sister Eleanore (James) VanDevender, brother Jerome, Grandparents Frank and Pearl Wiza, and John and Catherine Yenter. A cremation mass will be announced at a later date.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on May 2, 2019