Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Faustina room at St. Peter Church
800 Fourth Avenue
Stevens Point, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
800 Fourth Avenue
Stevens Point, WI
Plover - Theresa "Terry" M. Stanislawski, age 90, of Plover, died Friday March 15, 2019 in the emergency room at Ascension St. Michaels hospital. She was born Dec. 28, 1928 in Stevens Point. She is the daughter of the late Joseph and Sophie (Stanczyk) Suchowski. Her marriage to Anton "Tony" Stanislawski took place on May 30, 1955 at St. Peter Catholic Church in Stevens Point. Her husband Tony died Feb. 26, 1995.

Terry worked at Sentry Insurance as a Correspondent clerk for several years retiring in 1992.

She enjoyed knitting, reading, card games and spending time with her family.

Survivors include two daughters; Linda Stanislawski of Plover & Betsy (Michael) Barlow of Stevens Point. One son: Robert (Patti) Stanislawski of Almond, 8 grandchildren: Anne, Adam, Carrie, Kelly, Jenny, Zakk, Eevee & Vai. 5 great grandchildren: Lucas, Paige, Thomas, Reece & Mason. Daughter-in-law: Rebecca "Beki" Stanislawski. She is preceded in death by: 1 son: James, 1 sister & 3 brothers.

Mass of Christian burial will take place on Tuesday March 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Peter Catholic Church in Stevens Point. Burial will take place in the Guardian Angel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until the time of services Tuesday morning in the St. Faustina room at St. Peter Church. Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Mar. 18, 2019
