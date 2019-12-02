Services
Plover - Therese A. Pelowski, age 79, of Plover, WI died on November 27, 2019.

Therese was born January 18, 1940 to the late Frank and Frances (Zynda) Koshollek in Stevens Point, WI. She grew up in the Stevens Point area, attended St Joseph Catholic Grade School, and graduated from Maria High School.

She married DeLloyd Pelowski on August 18, 1962 at St. Bronislava Catholic Church in Plover, WI.

Therese devoted her life to raising a family while working part time for Sentry Insurance and retiring in 1997. Therese will be remembered for her love of family and her enjoyment of baking and cooking. In her earlier years, she enjoyed camping and traveling. In her spare time, she liked playing cards, knitting, and cross-stitching.

Survivors include her children, Kurt Pelowski and Marla A. Pelowski; siblings, Bernard Koshollek and Annette Lohr; sister-in-law, Marlene Koshollek; nephews, Chad, and Ryan; niece, Kelly; and extended family.

She is preceded in death by her husband, DeLloyd; parents; and brother, Benedict Koshollek.

A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 6, 2019 at St Bronislava Catholic Church with Rev. Ed Shuttleworth presiding. A time of visitation will precede the funeral mass at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services. Traditional Christian burial will follow the funeral mass in the parish cemetery.

Published in Stevens Point Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
