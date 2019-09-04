|
|
Sister Theresita Spychalla, SSJ-TOSF
Stevens Point - In her 67th year as a Sister of St. Joseph of the Third Order of St. Francis, Sister Theresita Spychalla, 84, died Monday, September 2, 2019 at Wellington Place in Wisconsin Rapids, WI.
Visitation at St. Joseph Motherhouse Chapel, 1300 Maria Drive, Stevens Point, WI, will begin with a prayer service at 9:30 a.m., Thursday September 5. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., with the Rev. Todd Mlsna officiating. Burial will follow in the convent cemetery.
A native of Antigo, WI, Sister Theresita was born to Felix and Theresa (Piotrzkowski) Spychalla on August 19, 1935 and given the name Doris Spychalla. She was the second of three daughters in the Spychalla family.
She was received into the novitiate of the Sisters of St. Joseph of the Third Order of St. Francis on August 10, 1952, and pronounced perpetual vows on August 10, 1959. For 25 years Sister Theresita's ministry was that of a dedicated and talented convent homemaker. Not only were the Sisters beneficiaries of her care, so were the tuberculosis patients at River Pines Sanatorium in Stevens Point where she managed the food service for five years. In 1977 her ministry changed. She provided home care for the elderly in Antigo, WI, which included her mother whom she nurtured through hospice care. Sister Theresita retired in 2011 at the Motherhouse in Stevens Point.
Her parents, two sisters, Sister Dolorea Spychalla, SSJ-TOSF, and Rita Dettman preceded her in death. She is survived by a niece, Carol Dettman-Smith, and a nephew, Ken Dettman, extended relatives, and the Sisters of St. Joseph of the Third Order of St. Francis.
Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the SSJ-TOSF community. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
The SSJ-TOSF community is grateful to the staff at Wellington Place for the care given to Sister Theresita, and for the compassionate services of Inclusa and Heartland Hospice Care.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Sept. 4, 2019