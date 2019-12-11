|
Thomas Anthony Wanta
Woodruff - Thomas Anthony Wanta died at Howard Young Medical Center in Woodruff, WI on December 5 with his life partner, Connie Christopherson, by his side following a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 77 years of age.
Tom was born on August 14, 1942 in Stevens Point, WI to his parents, Ernest (Big Ern) Wanta and Elizabeth Wanta (nee Sedivy). Tom graduated from Pacelli High School in 1960. Soon after graduation from high school, he enlisted in the Army National Guard 32nd Infantry Red Arrow Division. He did his basic training in Fort Lewis, Washington and was then stationed at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. Once he returned home, he continued to be active in the National Guard for a few years.
Tom married Joan Kulick in 1964. They had 5 children and were later divorced. Tom was a hard worker throughout his life. He had many talents and worked a variety of jobs. He spent a lot of time working within his family's business, Wanta's Bar and Lanes. He also worked within the U.S. Postal Service as a mail carrier. He then joined the Portage County Sheriff's Department where he devoted many years to being a police deputy. Tom enjoyed being a youth safety course instructor and earned the rank of Sargent. The last 8 years of his career he proudly served as Sheriff of Portage County. After retirement, he moved up to Boulder Junction, WI.
Tom spent the rest of his life at his home in Boulder Junction. He met his life partner there and the two of them spent many years together enjoying the outdoors through fishing, a lot of hunting and spending time with family and friends. They travelled numerous times to Kansas for hunting trips. Tom kept himself busy working in a variety of trades that fit his talents. He worked as a restaurant manager and as a handy man with house remodels, house additions, and garage builds. He also spent 23 years working as head chef for the University of Notre Dame's properties in Wisconsin/Michigan. Tom loved living up north. In addition to hunting and the outdoors, he enjoyed gardening and cooking/baking. He often times would cook and bake for friends and others within his up north community. Tom was a devoted friend to many. Tom and Connie regularly opened their home to entertain many visitors and friends from near and far throughout the past 20 years.
Tom is survived by his life partner, Connie Christopherson; his children: Greg (Barb) Wanta of Memphis, Tennessee, Peg (Bill O'Connell) Wanta of Menomonee Falls, WI, Holly (Pat) O'Connell of West Bend, WI, and Ted (Katie) Wanta of Stevens Point, WI. He also is survived by his seven grandchildren (Ally, Madi, Maggie, Riley, Jameson, Kamden, Kade), one great grandchild (Trace), his sister-in-law, Mary Wanta, of Stevens Point, WI, nieces and his nephew. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Vincent Wanta, and his cousin/"adopted" brother, Leonard Zdroik. Tom was also preceded in death by his infant son, John.
At his request, Tom's family will hold a private ceremony for him in the future. Should you choose, Tom would be grateful for any donations made in his honor to an Army Veterans Affair organization of your choice.
