Thomas J. Ness



Stevens Point - Thomas Joseph Ness, 71, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Father's Day June 16, 2019, after fighting cancer for the last 6 months.



He was born June 19th, 1947 to the late Lawrence and Eleanor Niespodziani in Stevens Point Wisconsin. He attended PJ Jacobs High School and graduated in 1965. He met the love of his life Marlene Okray, in High School and they were married in June of 1967, and celebrated 52 years of marriage this year on June 10th. He proudly served his Country in the Air Force from 1966-1970 with a tour in Vietnam serving as a Military Police Officer and Minute Man Missile Guard. Upon his return he continued to proudly serve the city of Stevens Point as a Police Officer and Narcotics Detective. He was a Police Officer for 22 years and retired after being injured while training.



After his retirement, he became very involved with volunteering in the city. He volunteered as a Lifeline Coordinator for Ministry Medical for over 20 years, he also volunteered with the school district working at the Charles F. Hernandez Alternative High School becoming the head of the wood working class. He enjoyed being able to teach the younger generation the art of woodworking and all that could be created. He also served on St. Stephens Church Council and the Board of Lincoln Center.



He was most proud of his family and especially his one and only Grandson, Evan. They spent countless hours together, with teaching Evan the art of woodworking, hoping in the car to go on countless adventures such as zip lining, traveling to Mount Rushmore and Ellsworth Air Force Base, Houston Texas to see Johnson Space Center and countless other places and making memories. Evan and "PaPa" were best of friends and always had a way of having fun or finding fun and trouble.



He is survived by his wife, Marlene, Stevens Point, Daughter, Lisa (Mike) Scheidler, grandson Evan, Wausau. Brothers, Jim (Elly) Ness, Phoenix Arizona, Edward (Katie) Niespodziani, Columbus Indiana, John (Robin) Niespodziani, North Carolina and Sisters, Bernadette Radler, Waupaca, Wisconsin and Margaret (Kurt) Andersen, Stevens Point, Wisconsin and further survived by multiple Nieces and Nephews.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Rosemary and infant brother Joseph.



Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 AM on Friday June 21, 2019 at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Stevens Point. Burial with full military honors will be in the Guardian Angel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 AM until the time of services Friday morning at the Church. Pisarski Funeral home is honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com



The family would like to thank the Wausau VA Outpatient Clinic for all of their care and support through this very tough time and Aspirus Home Hospice, especially Donna, Spencer and Theresa for all of their kindness and compassion they have shown. Published in Stevens Point Journal on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary