Thomas "Mosser" Moss
Stevens Point - Thomas "Mosser" Moss, 62, Stevens Point, died Thursday, October 15, 2020 at home with loved ones by his side. Tom fought a courageous battle with cancer.
Tom was born August 20, 1958, in Stevens Point to Royal & Mildred (Engelbert) Moss. He attended local schools and graduated from SPASH in 1976. Tom married Diane Puccio in 1989. They later divorced.
Growing up in Stevens Point, he played Little League, Legion Baseball, high school baseball and football. After high school, he played tavern league softball and enjoyed golfing and bowling. He was an avid Wisconsin sports fan: Brewers, Packers and Badgers. Tom loved playing guitar and enjoyed Sunday Polkas.
Tom began his employment career at Freda Sausage . He then moved to Florida and worked as a Petroleum Tank Installer. He then returned to Wisconsin and began working at the Portage County Highway Department (just like his dad). He then worked at Cequent Trailer Products in Mosinee until they downsized. That is when Tom returned to school and obtained his bachelor's degree in Accounting. He worked for Adams Towing while attending school. He worked for CAP Services VITA tax services teaching accounting students tax preparation. He then began working for Worzalla Publishing until his retirement in August 2020.
Tom was an active member of the Knights of Columbus and was a very charitable person.
Tom is survived by his brother Gary (Leona Stelzer) Moss, sister Luann (Leo) Karpinski, nephew Troy Karpinski, Fiance Nancy Rouse and her children: Adam (Jess), Lindsay and Jordan and Nancy's grandchildren: Dylan, Embrie, Anabel and Elowyn.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and nieces Shaina & Shawna Karpinski.
Tom as loved by many, many friends and family who will miss him dearly.
A Mass of a Christian Burial for Thomas will be held at St. Bronislava Parish, Hwy 54, Plover at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. There will be a private burial at a later date. Masks and social distancing will be required at the church.
A celebration of life will be held in the spring of 2021.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local charity in Tom's memory.
