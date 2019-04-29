Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Parkway Bar,
Stevens Point, WI
Thomas P. Bodzislaw


Stevens Point - Thomas P. Bodzislaw, age 79, passed away April 6, 2019 at his home in Stevens Point, WI. Tom was born March 5, 1940 in Stevens Point to Joseph and Cecilia Bodzislaw.

Tom is survived by his wife Connie (Sutton) Bodzislaw, 8 children, Shelly (Kevin) Chudzik, Wendy Krause, Sheila LaBo, Tracie Masuca, Slade Bodzislaw, Travis Sutton, Brandi Bodzislaw, and Holly Bass, 19 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. He is also survived by 2 brothers, Jerome and Robert.

Cremation services were provided by Mid-Wisconsin Cremation Society, Scholfield WI.

A celebration of life will be held at Parkway Bar, Stevens Point, May 11, 2019 at 2:00pm.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Apr. 29, 2019
